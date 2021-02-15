Former NFL GM Proposes Blockbuster Cowboys Trade

It will be another interesting offseason at the quarterback position for the Dallas Cowboys, as they’ve yet to sign Dak Prescott to a longterm extension.

Prescott was hit with the franchise tag last offseason and most people expect the same to happen this offseason. Of course, it’s possible that Prescott and the Cowboys will agree to a longterm extension, but until that happens, it’s fair to be skeptical.

Unsurprisingly, there’s been a lot of speculation about the plan at quarterback moving forward. One former NFL general manager proposed a blockbuster trade on Get Up! this morning.

“They could [sign Dak Prescott] and they could trade him straight up for Deshaun Watson,” ESPN analyst Mike Tannebaum proposed.

Watson, of course, reportedly wants out of Houston. However, the Texans have yet to budge on his trade request and reportedly want to try to keep him moving forward.

Prescott would be a pretty nice return for Watson, though, and the Cowboys would get a really good quarterback locked up on a longterm contract.

While the most-likely outcome is probably still Prescott playing for Dallas under the franchise tag, don’t rule out any big moves from Jerry Jones.