Cowboys To Revisit Ezekiel Elliott's Contract: Fans React

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs for a first down during the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ezekiel Elliott's contract with the Dallas Cowboys has been a major talking point for the past few years, and that's not expected to change anytime soon.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys are expected to revisit Elliott's contract after the 2022 season.

The Cowboys could release Elliott after the 2022 season and absorb an $11.86 million dead cap charge. On the other hand, they could potentially rework his deal so they can lower his cap hit for the 2023 season and beyond.

Even though Elliott's production has been on the decline over the past few years, Gehlken pointed out that he looked sharp in 2021 prior to suffering a partial PCL tear in his right knee. With that said, Cowboys fans are hopeful that Elliott could return to All-Pro form this fall.

"Could not agree more," one fan tweeted. "Pre-Injury, Zeke looked incredibly explosive and shifty. Excited to see him back healthy this season."

"Zeke was balling before injury but everyone just wants to hate cause his stupid contract .. can’t wait for him to bounce back," another fan wrote.

Clearly, Dallas' fan base is expecting a strong 2022 campaign from Elliott.

Elliott had 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns on 237 carries last season.

We'll see if Elliott can remind everyone this fall why the Cowboys paid him top dollar.