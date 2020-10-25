There’s 1 QB Everyone Wants The Cowboys To Trade For

The Dallas Cowboys are planning to stick with Andy Dalton at quarterback following Dak Prescott’s season-ending injury. The former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback signed in Dallas for a situation like this, after all.

Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan following Prescott’s injury that it is “unlikely” that Dallas will make a move for another QB.

“We’ve got our quarterback in Andy Dalton,” Jones said earlier in October.

While the Cowboys seem to have made it clear that there won’t be any notable quarterback trades, that’s not stopping people from speculating. There is one quarterback potentially on the market that everyone wants to see in Dallas.

That quarterback is Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The veteran NFL quarterback was benched in Miami despite leading the Dolphins to a 3-3 start. The AFC East franchise has opted to go with rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Fitzpatrick was understandably heartbroken by the decision.

Could Fitzpatrick lead the Cowboys to an NFC East title? ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes certainly thinks so.

*whispers in the general direction of Dallas* Ryan Fitzpatrick would win the NFC East — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 20, 2020

While it would be fun to see Fitzpatrick in Dallas, it’s difficult to imagine him having more success than Dalton.

The main problem with the Cowboys’ offense right now is the offensive line, which is battling a number of injuries.

Fitzpatrick is probably more mobile than Dalton, but not to the point that he’d make that much of a difference.