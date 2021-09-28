Look: Cowboys’ Tweet About Beating Eagles Went Viral

Last week, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wore a “Beat Dallas” shirt to a press conference. It was a bold decision by Sirianni, but he said he wanted to wear the shirt because of his respect for the Eagles-Cowboys rivalry.

Well, Sirianni’s outfit choice blew up in his face on Monday night, as Dallas defeated Philadelphia 41-21 at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys looked like a legitimate Super Bowl contender on Monday Night Football, as Dak Prescott led the charge with 238 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Following the convincing win over the Eagles, the Cowboys put an edited picture of Sirianni’s shirt on social media. This time around, the T-shirt said “Beat by Dallas.”

That post from Dallas’ official Twitter account has already received over 35,000 likes and has been shared over 10,500 times.

Dallas couldn’t really afford to pass up the chance to troll its biggest rival.

As for Sirianni, he doesn’t seem to be bothered by this tweet. Prior to Monday’s game, he expressed nothing but appreciation for the Cowboys-Eagles rivalry.

“I really love the fact that I’m able to partake in this rivalry and it means a lot to the city, to our team; it means a lot to this building,” Sirianni said.

The Eagles will try to avenge this loss to the Cowboys on Jan. 9 in their regular season finale. That matchup will take place at Lincoln Financial Field.