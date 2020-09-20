The Spun

Tyron Smith’s Status For Game vs. Falcons Decided

A closeup of Tyron Smith walking onto the field with his Dallas Cowboys teammates.LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 12: Tyron Smith #77 of the Dallas Cowboys takes the field before the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith has officially been declared out for this afternoon’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Smith suffered a neck injury in practice on Thursday. As of Saturday afternoon, the seven-time Pro Bowler was considered “very questionable” to play today.

FOX reporter Pam Oliver reported a short time ago that Smith has been ruled out. The news has since been confirmed by several Cowboys insiders, including NFL Network’s Jane Slater.

 

The Cowboys enter today’s game incredibly banged up. In addition to Smith being out, Dallas will be without fellow offensive linemen La’el Collins and Cameron Erving, tight end Blake Jarwin, linebackers Sean Lee and Leighton Vander Esch and defensive back Anthony Brown.

Presumably, the pressure will be on quarterback Dak Prescott and his receivers to carry the load offensively, while Dallas will need a big performance from its front four in order to generate pressure on Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan and stop running back Todd Gurley.

The Cowboys and Falcons will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.


