Look: Cowboys Uniforms Might Be Slightly Different In 2020

The Dallas Cowboys could implement a new twist to their already iconic uniforms this upcoming season.

America’s Team is one of the biggest brands not just in the NFL, but in the sports world. The Cowboys haven’t made any significant changes to their uniforms since 1964. The traditional color scheme of white, navy blue, royal blue and silver is just about as classic as it gets.

The Cowboys have no plans to make major changes their uniforms anytime soon. But the franchise could implement a new twist to the threads in the 2020 season.

Dallas will be celebrating the 60th anniversary of the team’s inception this year. It looks like the Cowboys may celebrate the anniversary of the franchise’s establishment by wearing a slick-looking patch on the front of their jerseys. Cowboys reporter Mauricio Rodriguez spotted the new patch while checking out Trevon Diggs’ latest uniform photo-shoot. Take a look below.

Looks like the 60th Anniversary patch is legit considering Trevon Diggs did upload a story to his IG on Monday. 👀 (first 📸 via @mjwsports_) pic.twitter.com/7e00deTCH6 — Mauricio Rodríguez (@MauNFL) July 14, 2020

Here’s a more close-up look at the uniforms with the patch on the viewer’s right side.

The Cowboys have yet to confirm if this patch will be worn this season. But it certainly looks like the franchise plans to implement the patch for at least one contest at some point this year.

Needless to say, the 60th anniversary patch is a nice touch to an already iconic look.

The Cowboys open the 2020 season on Sept. 13 against the Los Angeles Rams.