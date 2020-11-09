The Cowboys Have Updated Dak Prescott’s Recovery Timeline

The Dallas Cowboys got an encouraging update on the recovery status on their star quarterback.

According to the team’s vice president Stephen Jones, Dak Prescott is on pace to recover in about four months, matching up with the team’s expected timeline for the franchise quarterback. The 27-year-old suffered a dislocated ankle in early October, knocking him out for the remainder of the season.

According to ESPN staff writer, Todd Archer, the Cowboys feel very good with where Prescott is at after the injury.

“This is a four-month injury and so far, if anything, everything we’re getting from (associate athletic trainer Britt Brown) and the doctors is that he’s ahead of schedule,” Stephen Jones said. “He’s been able to avoid any setbacks and if anything, he’s ahead of schedule, which shouldn’t be a surprise.”

Those words are certainly exciting for Cowboys fans to hear.

Prescott has been sorely missed in Dallas this season, as the team has struggled to get any consistency at the position. Dallas played their fourth quarterback of 2020 on Sunday, as 29-year-old Garrett Gilbert started his first NFL game. The Cowboys lost 24-19 to the Pittsburgh Steelers, knocking them back to 2-7.

The team played one of its best games this season against Ben Roethlisberger and Mike Tomlin, but ultimately couldn’t hold off the AFC North foe. Stephen Jones said earlier on Monday that Andy Dalton would retain the starting gig once he got cleared from the COVID-19/Reserve list.

But Dallas fans will already be looking towards 2021 when their star quarterback can take the field once again.

Fans of the NFL wish Prescott the best with the rest of his recovery.