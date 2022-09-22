Cowboys Veteran Worked At Several Different Positions Today

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 21: A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys' offensive line is still a little bit of a work in progress after losing offensive tackle Tyron Smith to injury.

After Smith went down, the Cowboys went out and signed veteran tackle Jason Peters, ostensibly to take Smith's place in the starting lineup.

But as Peters works his way into shape on the practice squad, a funny thing has happened. Rookie first-round pick Tyler Smith, who many experts projected to be a guard at the NFL level, has played well at left tackle through two games.

With Tyler Smith looking like a potential solution at that spot, Peters reportedly worked at multiple positions along the offensive line today, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Tyler Smith and Terence Steele have started each of the first two games at the tackle positions, with All-Pro veteran Zack Martin manning one guard spot.

Connor McGovern started at the opposite guard in Week 1, but was replaced by Matt Farniok in Week 2. Tyler Biadasz is locked in as the Cowboys' center.

Dallas will take on the New York Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 3.