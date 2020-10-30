Cowboys VP Stephen Jones Comments On Mike McCarthy’s Future

The Dallas Cowboys opened the 2020 season with hopes of winning the NFC East and fighting to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

After a series of devastating injuries, the Cowboys are just hoping to hold on in the NFC East race. At 2-5, Dallas is still in the race for the division, but the team is nowhere near where it thought it would be.

Head coach Mike McCarthy has taken heat in recent weeks for the team’s struggles on and off the field. Several Cowboys players even came out against the head coach and his coaching staff.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has supported McCarthy this season. Despite the 2-5 start, Jones made it clear the team wasn’t moving on from the head coach.

Well, if Cowboys fans doubted that, Jones’ son has a new message. “We feel good about our staff and where we are headed,” Cowboys VP Stephen Jones said on Friday afternoon.

Jerry Jones has voiced his support for Mike McCarthy several times this week. Cowboys VP Stephen Jones just now on @1053thefan: “We feel good about our staff and where we are headed.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 30, 2020

The Cowboys might not be willing to move on from McCarthy just yet. However, if the team fails to make the playoffs, that decision will become difficult for Jerry Jones and company.

On one hand, the Cowboys lost their star quarterback. On the other, the team was already struggling to compete with Prescott under center.

Next up for the Cowboys is a massive divisional contest against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.