Cowboys VP Stephen Jones Gives Update On Dak Contract Situation

With Dak Prescott’s season unceremoniously ended, the next few months will bring a lot of uncertainty regarding his future with the team. But Dallas Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones is hoping to clear the air about his injured QB.

In a radio appearance this week, Jones declared that Dak’s injury will result in “zero change in his contract negotiation status”. Jones made it clear that the Cowboys want to get Dak signed to a long-term deal.

“(The injury) doesn’t change anything,” Jones said, via SI. “We’re all in on trying to get it done. Doesn’t change a thing. There is zero change in his contract negotiation status, how much we want to get him signed.”

Jones dismissed the idea that Dak’s foot injury will reduce his value to the Cowboys. He stated that the Cowboys hope Dak will be their leader “for the next 10, 12 years.”

“Nothing changes. He didn’t lose value. Nothing. It’s a continually work in progress. Obviously, it’s been a challenge for us, in that we haven’t gotten it done, especially with how bad I know he wants to be a Cowboy. And I know how bad we want him to be the leader of this team for the next 10, 12 years.”

The problem is we’ve heard that song and dance from around the league before. How many times has a player been injured, ownership pledged to get a deal, and then the injured player winds up elsewhere?

It certainly doesn’t help that Dak and Dallas spent a bulk of the summer playing hardball over a contract extension. One would think that Dak isn’t going to budge from his salary demands in spite of the injury.

This situation will definitely be worth observing through the end of the season and well into the spring.

Will Dak Prescott get his contract extension with the Cowboys when all is said and done?