Cowboys Want NFL To Review CeeDee Lamb Choking Incident

Lost in the excitement of the Dallas Cowboys beating the Minnesota Vikings without Dak Prescott this past week was a choking incident involving star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

On the play in question, Lamb caught a pass and was tackled out of bounds by Vikings safety Harrison Smith. But as the two grappled on the ground, Smith appeared to have his arm wrapped around Lamb’s neck.

Lamb and Smith got into a staredown once they got up and had to be separated by officials. No flag was thrown. Afterwards, microphones would pick up Lamb accusing Smith of choking him during that confrontation.

“Man was choking the (bleep) life out of me on the sideline.”

Today, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced that the team is sending footage of the play to the league. Cowboys fans seem to be in agreement that it didn’t appear above board on first glance.

Take a look:

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy says the team is sending the choking play into the league https://t.co/NmJJ7OJrNM — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) November 3, 2021

“I saw this happening on TV and was pretty incredulous that they didn’t even comment on it,” one fan replied.

“I saw it live and thought it was weird. my guess is his hand got caught up in the facemask or shoulder pads. Harrison has always been a stand up guy. Doubt it was on purpose,” wrote another.

“The ref is literally right there and didn’t throw a flag,” a third fan wrote.

It’s very possible that the incident between CeeDee Lamb and Harrison Smith was a benign mistake. But it certainly couldn’t hurt for the NFL to give it another look.

