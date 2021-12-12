Cowboys Could Have Big Advantage On Offensive Line Today

While the Cowboys will be without one of their top running backs today, the Dallas offensive line should catch a break from a pass-blocking standpoint.

The Washington Football Team will be without all four of its top edge rushers entering the season. Second-year standout Chase Young has been out due to a torn ACL while Montez Sweat, James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill are all on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

In total, that will be 8.5 sacks and 26 quarterback hits missing from the Washington lineup. WFT has 24 sacks and 78 hits as a team this season.

Washington’s top four edge rushers entering the season all will not play today against the Cowboys. Chase Young (knee)

Montez Sweat (COVID-19 list)

James Smith-Williams (COVID-19 list)

Casey Toohill (COVID-19 list) — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 12, 2021

In addition to not having to deal with most of WFT’s top pass rushers, the Cowboys are also getting healthier up front on offense, which is a good sign for this afternoon and beyond.

Dallas (8-4) enters today’s game with a two-game lead over Washington in the NFC East standings. A win will essentially wrap up the division.

As for WFT (6-6), they still have an outside shot at winning the East and are in relatively decent position to snag a wild card berth. A 3-2 finish to the season–all against divisional foes–should be enough to accomplish the latter.

Cowboys-WFT will kick off at 1 p.m. ET this afternoon from FedEx Field. FOX will broadcast the action.