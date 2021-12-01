Cowboys Wide Receiver Ruled Out For Thursday Night

The Dallas Cowboys are relatively healthy heading into this Thursday night’s showdown with the New Orleans Saints. That being said, the team did officially rule out one of their wide receivers due to an injury.

Cedrick Wilson has been ruled out for Thursday’s game because of an ankle injury. This isn’t a surprising decision considering he was unable to participate in practice this week.

The Cowboys have plenty of options capable of stepping up in Wilson’s absence, but his status for Thursday shouldn’t be swept under the rug. Wilson has been fairly productive this season, hauling in 30 passes for 420 yards and three touchdowns.

With Wilson out for this week’s game, Dallas will need big games from CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.

Cowboys WR Cedrick Wilson (ankle) out vs. Saints. But Cowboys activated WR Amari Cooper from the reserve/COVID/19 list, a positive indication of his conditioning and readiness. — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 1, 2021

Wilson might not be the only wide receiver who misses Thursday’s game for the Cowboys. As of now, Amari Cooper is listed as questionable.

Cooper is trending in the right direction as far as his health is concerned, but he’s still just two weeks removed from testing positive for COVID-19. His conditioning at this time is a bit of a question mark.

After losing back-to-back games for the first time this season, it’s imperative the Cowboys stop the bleeding and get back in the win column on Thursday night.

The Cowboys and Saints will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.