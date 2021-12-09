Cowboys Wide Receiver Has Been Placed On Injured Reserve

The Dallas Cowboys just can’t seem to catch a break at the wide receiver position this season.

The Cowboys placed wideout Noah Brown on the injured reserve on Thursday. The fourth-year wideout is dealing with a groin injury and will have to miss at least the next three games.

Brown has played in 11 games for the Cowboys this season, catching 16 passes for 184 yards during that span.

The Cowboys now have an active roster spot opened for the taking after Brown was placed on the injured reserve.

Cowboys have placed WR Noah Brown (groin) on injured reserve, they announced. Out at least three games. This move made sense, given need for roster space. Two empty spots now, as DT Neville Gallimore and DE Randy Gregory near IR activation. https://t.co/vpkWxLt10I — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 9, 2021

The good news for the Cowboys is Amari Cooper should be close to 100 percent this Sunday vs. the Washington Football Team. As long as both Cooper and CeeDee Lamb are healthy, the Cowboys offense is one of the more dangerous units in the NFL.

Looking to gain sepeartion in the NFC East this Sunday, Mike McCarthy is guaranteeing his Cowboys will beat Washington.

“We’re going to win this game,” McCarthy said, via ESPN.com. “I’m confident in that. … I mean, what am I supposed to say?” McCarthy said. “Yeah, I fully expect to win every game I’ve ever competed in. That’s what sports is all about. That’s what the NFL [is all about]. Trust me, I understand how hard it is. They’re working hard. We’re working hard. But, yeah, we’re clearly planning on going to Washington and winning the game. There’s no doubt about that.”

The Cowboys battle Washington on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.