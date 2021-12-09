Cowboys Wide Receiver Will Miss A Couple Of Weeks

The Dallas Cowboys got some sour news about one of their wide receivers on Thursday.

Mike McCarthy revealed that fifth-year wideout Noah Brown will be out a couple of weeks with a groin injury, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. The Cowboys head coach officially ruled the 25-year-old wide receiver out for this weekend’s game against the Washington Football Team and indicated that he could be out for a few games after that.

Dallas hadn’t disclosed anything about Brown’s injury until Wednesday, when he appeared on the team’s first injury report of the week. Brown played in the Cowboys Week 13 victory over the New Orleans Saints and made two catches for 14 yards.

The injury comes at a difficult time for Brown, who’d been in the midst of the best stretch of his professional career. With the Cowboys wide receiving corps short-handed on Thanksgiving against the Las Vegas Raiders, the 2017 seventh-round pick made six catches for 53 yards in a season-high 94 percent of offensive snaps.

A former three-year player at Ohio State, Brown has made 39 career receptions for 425 yards in the NFL.

Although losing a key depth piece in Brown isn’t good news, the Cowboys receiving group was almost back to full strength last week against the Saints. CeeDee Lamb (concussion) and Amari Cooper (COVID-19) were back on the field after their absences on Thanksgiving to help power Dallas to its eighth win of the year.

The two dynamic wideouts will be available for quarterback Dak Prescott to make use of this weekend against the Washington Football Team. The Cowboys offense as a whole will face a tough test against a stout NFC East defense and will need to be up to task to put points on the board.

Kickoff for the Week 14 Dallas-Washington game is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.