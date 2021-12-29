Cowboys Wide Receiver Returned To Practice Wednesday

The Dallas Cowboys are getting healthy at the perfect time this season and their Super Bowl hopes could see a big boost because of it.

According to Cowboys insider Jon Machota of The Athletic, wide receiver Noah Brown was practicing with the team today. Brown has been battling a groin injury and has not played since Week 13.

The Cowboys recently moved Brown to their reserve/designated for return list. This opens him up for a return to the active roster within 21 days.

Brown is having his best year to date and has posted 16 receptions for 184 yards – both career highs. Those marks are good for fifth on the Cowboys among wide receivers this season.

Cowboys WR Noah Brown (groin) was practicing today. He was moved to Reserve/Designated for Return, opening his 21-day window. He joins WR T.J. Vasher and OT Josh Ball on the 21-day list. LB Devante Bond has been signed to the practice squad. — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 29, 2021

The Dallas Cowboys are currently riding a four-game winning streak and recently won the NFC East title for the first time since 2018. They are locked in to a home playoff game to start the postseason off.

With the way injuries and COVID-19 cases have ravaged NFL teams all season, the Cowboys are in a prime position to win this ongoing war of attrition.

Quarterback Dak Prescott is playing well, running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard are moving the ball efficiently, and the defense hasn’t given up more than 20 points in a month.

The Cowboys could on the verge of something special if they can just keep their heads in the game for another month or so.