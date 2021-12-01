The Cowboys Will Be Missing 6 Coaches On Thursday

The Dallas Cowboys were shorthanded when they welcomed the Las Vegas Raiders into the The Star on Thanksgiving.

That will be the case once again this week when the NFC East leaders go on the road to take on the New Orleans Saints.

According to The Athletic’s Jon Machota, the Cowboys will be without six different coaches due to COVID-19 issues for Thursday’s game in New Orleans. The most notable name among the absences is head coach Mike McCarthy who tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

But he’s not the only one that will miss the game. Assistant offensive line coach Jeff Blasko, strength and conditioning coach Harold Nash, offensive line coach Joe Philbin, assistant strength and conditioning coach Kendall Smith and coaching assistant Scott Tolzien will all not be at the stadium on Thursday night.

Scott Tolzien Dan Quinn is filling in as head coach. TE coach Lunda Wells is handling the O-line. Ben McAdoo is filling in for Tolzien — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 1, 2021

The Cowboys have already made the necessary adjustments to cover for the absences on the coaching staff. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will take over temporarily as head coach, tight ends coach Lunda Wells will be in charge of the offensive line and former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo will fill in for Tolzien.

This week hasn’t brought entirely bad news for Dallas in regard to COVID-19. The organization is hopeful that Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper, who’s missed the last two games after testing positive for the virus, will be back on the field Thursday after practicing in a limited capacity on Wednesday.

The Cowboys officially listed Cooper as questionable just over 24 hours before kickoff. He reportedly traveled with the team to New Orleans and is expected to play.

Kickoff for Saints-Cowboys is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on FOX and NFL Network.