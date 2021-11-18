Cowboys WR Amari Cooper Makes His Opinion On Raiders Very Clear

On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs will face off in a highly-anticipated contest between Super Bowl contenders.

While that contest is the main attraction, the Cowboys follow that game up with another AFC West opponent. Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper was asked about the team’s looming matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders next Thursday.

Cooper kept things cordial when asked about the team that traded him. The veteran wide receiver said there are no hard feelings toward the Raiders.

“I understand the business. The production wasn’t what it needed to be. That’s really the only way a team will get rid of you. So I understand,” he said about his former team.

As for being in Dallas with the Cowboys, he made it clear he’s pretty happy. “I love it here,” he said.

Cooper was a star for the Raiders during his first two seasons with the team. He racked up back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons before things started to change.

After a tough season in 2017 and a bad start to the 2018 season, the Raiders decided it was time to move on. Cooper immediately gelled with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and has never looked back.

It will be fun to see what Cooper can do against his former team in two weeks.