Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb Decides On His Jersey Number

Leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft, the consensus around the league was that CeeDee Lamb would be a top-15 pick. Somehow, the former Oklahoma wideout made it all the way to the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas took Lamb with the No. 17 overall pick in the first round, which was a no-brainer decision when you consider the value at that spot. He’ll join an offense that already has a solid duo at wide receiver with Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup.

While most rookie already picked their jersey number for the 2020 season, Lamb waited roughly a week before making a final decision. It turns out he’ll be wearing an iconic number for his first year in Dallas.

Jon Machota of The Athletic is reporting that Lamb will wear No. 88 for the Cowboys. This number has been worn by Dez Bryant, Michael Irvin and Drew Pearson in the past.

Sounds like CeeDee Lamb will be wearing No. 88 for the Cowboys, following in the footsteps of Dez Bryant, Michael Irvin and Drew Pearson — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 30, 2020

Lamb’s jersey number choice appears to have been confirmed, as his jersey is on the NFL Shop with it:

Cowboys rookie WR CeeDee Lamb’s jersey on NFL Shop. Note the number. https://t.co/42dCyIuerT pic.twitter.com/xf3p7L976H — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) April 30, 2020

Wearing this number should raise the expectations for Lamb in his rookie season. He should be able to handle that challenge though.

It’s also a special number for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones – for multiple reasons.

“I recently lost a great friend. One of my very best, might have been my best. I played ball with him at Arkansas. He was number 88. His name was Jerry Lamb, he was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs. We couldn’t have won a national championship without him. And he was a wonderful player.”

“And so when we were, this is a little drama from our perspective, when we were all sitting there and had said our piece, and then we said, ‘okay, what’s it going to be?” I said in honor of my great friend that just passed this year we’re going to have his namesake come on here and wear old number 88. Just like Michael and Dez and those guys, and we’ve got us a wide receiver. And let me tell you one thing if he’s got the competes and heart of that Jerry Lamb he’ll be bad to the bone,” Jones told reporters.

Lamb was a game-changer with the Sooners, totaling 173 receptions for 3,292 yards and 32 touchdowns in his three years there.

On paper, the Cowboys have all the pieces to form one of the best offenses in football. Not only do they have an elite receiving corps, they have a talented quarterback in Dak Prescott and All-Pro running back in Ezekiel Elliott.

How do you think Lamb will perform in his rookie season with the Cowboys?