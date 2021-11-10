Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb Has Honest Reaction To His Latest Fine

Through the first two months of the 2021 season, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has received a handful of fines from the NFL. On Wednesday afternoon, he opened up about his past violations.

Lamb, who has been fined nearly $50,000 this season for uniform violations and taunting, admit that he’s confused by the way the league handles its fines.

“Annoy me? Nah. Confuse me a lot? Very much so yes,” Lamb said, via ESPN. “I just don’t understand why I’m always the one getting fined for some reason. Untucked jersey. I don’t know.”

In late September, the NFL fined Lamb $5,150 for having his jersey untucked. He was then fined $15,450 the following week for the same violation.

For comparison purposes, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was fined just $14,650 for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

Lamb said he’s going to try his best to make sure he doesn’t get fined again, albeit he’s not really sure why the league is being so harsh on him in the first place.

“Like, I don’t know what I need to do honestly,” Lamb said. “I just know for sure I’m more conscious of it. … Post-tackle or anything, I guess I got to look down, pull my jersey down. Stuff like that. It’s weird. It’s very weird, considering the next time I get caught with my jersey untucked, I heard I get fined like $50,000 or something. That’s weird.”

Last season, Lamb was not fined for having his jersey untucked. It’s unclear why there’s been a drastic shift in the NFL’s approach this year.

The Cowboys will be back on the field this Sunday against the Falcons. Hopefully, Lamb’s jersey will stay tucked throughout the game.