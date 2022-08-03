Cowboys WR Has Message For Fans After Tough Injury News

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 21: A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cowboys wide receiver James Washington received tough injury news this week. The former Pittsburgh Steeler is going to miss significant time both in training camp and the upcoming 2022 season.

Washington suffered a fractured foot in practice this week. Early timetables have him returning anywhere from six to 10 weeks from now.

The new Dallas Cowboy sent a message to the team's fans this Tuesday night. He thanked everyone for "prayers and thoughts" and seems optimistic about the road ahead.

"Just wanted to thank everyone for your prayers and thoughts. God’s timing is very unique but always right! Road to recovery. God bless," wrote Washington.

The good news is James Washington will play at some point during the 2022 season, as long as all goes according to plan. He'll join a Cowboys receivers unit that already features CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Tolbert and a few others including Michael Gallup. Gallup is rehabbing from a torn ACL.

The bottom line is when this Cowboys offense is healthy it should be one of the better passing attacks in the NFL. Until then it's going to be a work in progress.