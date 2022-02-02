Cowboys Wide Receiver Undergoing Knee Surgery Next Week

One month after tearing his left ACL, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup is reportedly set to undergo surgery to repair it.

Gallup will have surgery next week, according to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. He suffered the injury in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals on January 2.

Gallup, who has played four NFL seasons, should be ready for the start of the 2022 campaign. Where he plays that season is anyone’s guess, however.

Come March, Gallup will enter free agency. The Cowboys could elect to bring the 2018 third-round pick back, but there decision might depend on what they decide to do with wide receiver Amari Cooper and tight end Dalton Schultz.

Cooper is set to make $20 million guaranteed in 2022, but he drew the ire of owner Jerry Jones this season after missing two games due to contracting COVID-19 and being unvaccinated. Jones also criticized Cooper after the season for a perceived inability to make plays in traffic.

Schultz, meanwhile, is set to be an unrestricted free agent, like Gallup.

In 55 career games, Gallup has recorded 193 career receptions for 2,902 yards and 15 touchdowns.