Cowboys WR Reveals What Andy Dalton Said After Dak’s Injury

When Dak Prescott went down with his terrifying ankle injury, veteran Andy Dalton became the de facto leader of the Dallas Cowboys. By all accounts, it’s a role he immediately took seriously.

According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, wide receiver Michael Gallup revealed that Dalton had a message for the team the first time he took to the huddle. “Focus up,” Dalton reportedly said. “This is what I came here for.”

He said that every time Dalton enters the huddle, he says, “I came here to win. I came here to play. So let’s do it.”

Dalton’s pep talk seemed to work. Despite some defensive struggles, he was able to lead Dallas to two field goals that sealed the 37-34 win for Dallas.

Dalton finished his fill-in performance with nine completions for 111 yards and a 108.7 passer rating.

Now that Dak is out for the year though, Dalton is officially the man in charge of the Dallas offense. That may or may not be a good thing depending on which version of Dalton the Cowboys are getting.

Last year Dalton completed 59.5-percent of his passes – his lowest rate since he was a rookie – and had 16 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. He was 2-11 as a starter as his Cincinnati Bengals finished with the worst record in the league.

Then again, maybe the improved protection and receivers will bring forth the Dalton who made three Pro Bowls in the first six seasons. The Bengals made five straight playoff trips in his first five years there.

Whichever Andy Dalton does show up to play on Sundays, it’s clear that he’s ready to take on the leadership role.