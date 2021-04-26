The Cowboys Are Reportedly ‘Zeroing In’ On 1 Player

The Dallas Cowboys have been one of the most talked about teams picking in the first round of Thursday’s NFL Draft.

Many have linked Jerry Jones’ franchise to Florida tight end Kyle Pitts. The Cowboys’ owner is reportedly ‘infatuated’ with the idea of putting Pitts in the Dallas offense.

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. is against that idea, though. He does not think the Cowboys should trade up to get Pitts.

“Bad move. Not against Kyle Pitts, he’s not a bad move. But to give up all it would take to get Kyle Pitts when you have a sieve-like defense that needs a lot of help,” Kiper said Monday morning. “I would be better off, if I’m the Cowboys, backing off of 10 and picking up an extra choice. They’re in no position to just try to outscore people. The offensive line’s got to get better as well. Kyle Pitts would be a great addition. I think he’s the second-best player in the draft.

“If he fell to the Cowboys, it would be an easy decision. You take him over the defensive player. My thing is, I’m not giving up a lot of picks to go up and get him. And I don’t think he’ll be there where they’re picking at 10.”

Pitts doesn’t appear to be the top target, anyway.

According to another report on Monday morning, the Cowboys are believed to be “zeroing in” on Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain Jr.

“The expectation is a corner will come off the board at No. 10, to the point that other corner-hungry teams have explored moving up to leapfrog the Cowboys. I’ve heard Dallas most connected to Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II, who would be a middle-of-the-fairway pick and an ideal fit for Dan Quinn’s new defense, though I’d assume South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn would be in play too. If not a corner? Maybe an offensive lineman,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reports.

The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled to begin on Thursday night.