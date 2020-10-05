Cris Collinsworth’s Quip About Tony Romo Is Going Viral

Sports media fans are loving Cris Collinsworth’s comment on Tony Romo during Sunday Night Football.

Romo is set to call a Monday night football game tomorrow – but for CBS, not ESPN. The Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will play on Monday evening due to Cam Newton’s positive COVID-19 test. The game was pushed back from Sunday afternoon to Monday night to give the league more time to conduct tests. As long as the results continue to be negative, the game will kick off on Monday night.

This will be a Monday night announcing debut for Romo, who was linked to ESPN’s Monday Night Football gig this offseason. Romo’s contract with CBS was up and ESPN reportedly wanted to make a splash, but the former quarterback signed a massive extension instead.

Collinsworth poked fun at ESPN’s interest in Romo during Sunday night’s San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles game.

“So Romo’s gonna do Monday night after all,” the NBC analyst quipped.

Collinsworth sprinkling in some sports media shade in tonight and we absolutely love It pic.twitter.com/QHbtXGfbuv — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 5, 2020

Well played, Cris.

There will be two NFL games on Monday night. The Chiefs and the Patriots are scheduled to kick off at 7:05 p.m. E.T. on CBS, with the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons going at 8:50 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.