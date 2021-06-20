Dak Prescott Names 3 Most ‘Important’ Cowboys Players

The Dallas Cowboys will go into the 2021 season with Dak Prescott back at quarterback following last season’s brutal leg injury.

In reality, Prescott is the single-most indispensable Cowboy. The team immediately lost six of seven games after his injury last season, as the offense could not pick up the slack for a porous defense.

As essential as Prescott is though, the sixth-year pro doesn’t think he’s the most important player on the team. That designation goes to offensive lineman La’el Collins, Tyron Smith and Zack Martin.

“They’re the most important, if you ask me,” Prescott said following Cowboys’ minicamp, via 247Sports.com. “From the time that I got drafted until now, this offense is built off of those guys. They’re the three most veteran guys on this team, and that’s for a reason. Those guys are walk-in Pro Bowl guys when they’re healthy, future Hall of Famers. Just to have those three guys lead the five guys up front, everything starts with them. The run game, that allows the pass game to open up. When you have those guys back healthy, energized, it’s special.”

Like Prescott, Collins, Martin and Smith all dealt with injuries last season. Martin missed six games, Smith missed 14 and Collins sat out the entire season.

All three are set to be healthy this fall, which is crucial for the reestablishment of the Cowboys’ rushing attack and most importantly, the protection of Prescott. As serious as his leg injury was last year, Prescott said recently he’s completely moved on.

“I’ve buried the injury,” Prescott said earlier this month. “Honestly, guys, you know me, from the point of practice, from the point of just moving forward and going about my life, I’ve buried it mentally. And I think you guys and a lot of people around have to help me in burying it as well as we move forward.”