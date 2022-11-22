Dak Prescott Admits To Doing Some Major Recruiting

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts as he warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Michael Owens/Getty Images

We all know Dak Prescott can play the quarterback position at a high level, but can he recruit elite playmakers? Well, we're about to find out.

Prescott told reporters Tuesday that he reached out to Odell Beckham Jr. about joining the Dallas Cowboys for the final stretch of the 2022 season.

Beckham has not played since Super Bowl LVI. He has been recovering from a torn ACL.

Several teams have been linked to Beckham over the past few months, but the Cowboys have recently emerged as the favorite for his services.

Even though Dallas already has CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup at wide receiver, the team could use another weapon like Beckham.

At 7-3, the Cowboys are firmly in the NFC playoff race. If they can put together a lengthy winning streak over the next month, they could potentially compete for the No. 1 seed.

The Cowboys will try to improve their record on Thursday when they host the Giants.

Beckham is expected to meet with the Cowboys after Thanksgiving.