NFL Star Afraid To Have Kids After Texas School Shooting

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The world is understandably devastated by this senseless act of violence.

Speaking to reporters this Wednesday afternoon, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott shared his thoughts on the Robb Elementary School shooting.

Prescott revealed that Tuesday's shooting makes him fearful to have children someday.

"We’re talking about children. I don’t have kids and can’t imagine having to send my kid to school with that anxiety," Prescott told reporters. "Honestly, it makes me fearful to have children. And that’s not right. That’s sad."

Prescott isn't the only star in the sports world who feels this way. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr delivered a passionate plea for gun control prior to Game 4 against the Dallas Mavericks.

"When are we going to do something?" Kerr exclaimed. "I'm tired. I am so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I am so tired of the, excuse, I am sorry, I am tired of the moments of silence. Enough!"

Expect more athletes and coaches to comment on this tragedy in the coming days.