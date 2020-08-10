Dak Prescott’s Agent Has Reportedly Left His Company

Dak Prescott enters the 2020 season playing on the franchise tag. He and agent Todd France were unable to come to an agreement with the Cowboys on a long-term deal this offseason.

Now, France has parted ways with CAA Sports, where he’s been a co-head of the company’s NFL division since 2015. The move was confirmed over the weekend.

France is one of the most powerful agents in the NFL, with a client list that includes Prescott, Aaron Donald and DeAndre Hopkins, among others. His departure from CAA has some wondering how Prescott’s next contract negotiations with the Cowboys will go.

Reports were that Dak Prescott wanted a five-year contract worth $35 million per year from the Cowboys this time around. Dallas reportedly wasn’t willing to go beyond four years.

If Prescott chooses to remain with France even though he left CAA, the next round of talks with the Cowboys could go the same way these did. But if the fifth-year quarterback sticks with CAA, there’s a chance his asking price might be different with new representation.

CAA Sports and powerful NFL agent Todd France have confirmed to @SBJSBD that they have mutually agreed to part ways. — Liz Mullen (@SBJLizMullen) August 7, 2020

Right now, there has been no indication that Prescott is considering switching agents. It certainly bears watching though.

Through his first four NFL seasons, Dak Prescott has started all 64 games for the Cowboys, leading the team to a pair of division titles. He’s thrown for 15,778 yards, 97 touchdowns and 36 interceptions.

[ 247Sports ]