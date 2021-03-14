Dak Prescott’s Agent Has Blunt Message For Russell Wilson’s Agent

Dak Prescott emerged from the beginning of last week with a massive new contract, keeping him as the franchise quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys for the next few seasons. The 27-year-old inked a 4-year, $160 million deal, making him one of the highest paid players in the NFL.

But, up until last week, Prescott’s future was far from a sure bet.

Earlier this month, Russell Wilson became the talk of the offseason when he publicly expressed his displeasure with the Seahawks. A report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter emerged soon after that the 32-year-old quarterback had four preferred trade destinations, with Dallas among them. All of the sudden is looked like Wilson could be on the move and Prescott could be looking for a new job.

For Todd France, Prescott’s agent, this posed a problem. Although everything worked out, France obviously isn’t too pleased with Wilson’s agent Mark Rodgers. By leaking the names of four organizations, Wilson’s camp threatened the progress that Prescott and his team had made with the Dallas Cowboys.

As a result, France decided to send a message to Rodgers this week, expressing his displeasure at how he handled the situation.

“There’s so many things wrong with it, I guess, on different levels… But I guess Dallas is now crossed off that list,” France said to Adam Schein on the CBS Sports show “Time to Schein.”

Loved this from Todd France on Wilson's agent naming teams on record to @AdamSchefter: "There's so many things wrong with it, I guess, on different levels… But I guess Dallas is now crossed off that list." https://t.co/5lR2QRsUkU — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) March 12, 2021

After over a year of work, France got out unscathed and landed a massive new deal for his client. With Dallas off the board, Wilson’s wish list has shrunk to just three teams: the Chicago Bears, the New Orleans Saints and the Las Vegas Raiders.

The current Seahawks quarterback will command plenty of interest if he decides to waive his no-trade clause for one of the above organizations. At this point, the Bears remain the favorite to land Wilson.

