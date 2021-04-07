NFL Insider Gives Big Update On Dak Prescott’s Recovery

Dak Prescott is having a big offseason. Despite missing most of the 2020 season after suffering a brutal ankle injury, he landed a huge four-year contract, which solidifies him as the Dallas Cowboys‘ franchise quarterback, and keeps the door open for him to cash in with another huge deal in just a few years.

That doesn’t mean he isn’t doing everything he can to get back to 100-percent. Luckily for the Cowboys, it sounds like he’ll get there well ahead of the 2021 NFL season.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shared an update on Prescott’s rehab. In short, things are progressing very well after a minor second surgery this spring, after the major surgery he had after suffering the injury back in October.

“He’s coming along really well from his ankle rehab. This is coming from, not just one but two surgeries, with the second, more minor surgery stabilizing the ankle ligament, and from the people I’ve spoken with, essentially speeding up and making sure his rehab is secure,” Rapoport reports.

From NFL Now: We saw video of Dak Prescott throwing, another sign that the #Cowboys QB's rehab is going well. But he still may not do much this Spring besides stand there. pic.twitter.com/kUBvBxFHYG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 7, 2021

“Dak kind of showed us a little bit of this when he had his press conference to sign his big contract. He joked about ‘Well, maybe I should jump up here with no boot and you guys would’ve lost your minds,'” he continued.

“He’s expected to be ready to go for training camp, but they are not going to put him in harm’s way. So I would expect him to be standing out in the spring assuming there is on-field work.”

Pressure is on for Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys after last year’s deeply disappointing 6-10 season, so this is welcome news for that franchise.

Before the ankle injury, Dak Prescott was on pace for a massive statistical season, throwing for over 371 yards per game with nine touchdowns and four interceptions. We’ll see if he can jump back to that level this fall.

[Ian Rapoport]