Dak Prescott Announces His Plans For Week 18 Game

With a playoff spot already clinched and NFC East title in hand, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys don’t have much to play for in a division battle against the Philadelphia Eagles this coming Saturday.

As we’ve witnessed in prior years, most teams elect to rest starters in Week 17 – or in this instance, given the NFL’s extended schedule, Week 18. But the Cowboys are still fighting for positioning in the NFC’s postseason seeding.

Currently, the Cowboys are the No. 4 seed in their respective conference. Because of their division title, they’re ensured to host one playoff game. In order to potentially host more and move up in the playoff seeding, they need a bit of luck in the final week of the regular season.

Prescott and the Cowboys not only need to beat the Eagles this coming Saturday to potentially move up to No. 2 or 3. They also need the Cardinals and Rams to lose – and it wouldn’t hurt if the Buccaneers did as well.

Prescott, as a result, isn’t going to be watching Saturday’s NFC East battle from the sideline. The Cowboys’ franchise quarterback intends to play at Lincoln Financial Field this coming weekend.

Dak Prescott: “I plan on playing (next week). Period.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 3, 2022

Dak Prescott isn’t the only member of the Dallas Cowboys in favor of skipping rest and battling the Eagles.

Jerry Jones wants to see his team compete in a playoff-like atmosphere against a postseason team to ensure everyone’s prepare for the actual NFC Playoffs.

“I want to see them play,” Jones said, via DallasCowboys.com. “That’s a playoff team, likely, that we’re playing in Philadelphia – quite possibly. We need to play a playoff game. This is what gets you ready to go.”

Expect Prescott to play at least a few snaps when the Cowboys clash with the Eagles on Saturday.