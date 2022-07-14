Look: Dak Prescott Appears To Be Slimmer Ahead Of 2022 Season

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott wasn't kidding when he said he's in the best shape of his life.

Speaking at his annual kids camp, Prescott revealed that he's feeling good heading into training camp.

"I'm super excited. Having the football camp with these kids and them asking me about teammates and this season, it just makes you that much more excited," Prescott said, via the team's official website. "A couple of weeks out and I'm in the best shape that I've ever been in. So, it's time to ramp it up and get going."

Well, we now have photo evidence that shows Prescott in great shape.

Check it out:

During the 2021 season, Prescott completed 68.8 percent of his pass attempts. He had 4,449 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Perhaps we'll see Prescott use his legs a bit more this upcoming season since he's in great shape.

The Cowboys will start the season at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That could be a potential playoff preview.