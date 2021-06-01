Dak Prescott Asked If He Wants More Input On Team Decisions

Recently, we’ve seen star quarterbacks become disgruntled with their respective franchises because they don’t have much input when it comes to personnel decisions. Last week, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott shared his thoughts on that matter.

Prescott, who signed a four-year contract worth $160 million this offseason, isn’t too eager to have more input when it comes to the Cowboys’ decisions.

During an interview with Jon Machota of The Athletic, Prescott revealed that he’s fairly comfortable with his current role in Dallas.

“I trust the people around here that have those titles and have those positions to do what they need to,” Prescott told Machota, via The Athletic. “And I feel like they do ask me and bring me into the loop on things when they feel like they should. We have a great relationship. I don’t want to ever begin to compare what’s going on here in Dallas and how we handle things to other organizations.”

Prescott’s main focus at this moment is that he returns to full strength after suffering a compound fracture to his ankle in October.

The early reviews for Prescott are quite positive, as Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz recently raved about his signal-caller.

“The ball’s coming out the same as was before the injury,” Schultz said, via the Cowboys’ official website. “From what I can tell, it looks like right where he picked back up off of. All looks the same to me. The ball is in my hands the same exact way. So I’m excited to see how he continues to progress.”

If Prescott can continue putting up big numbers in Dallas, he’ll eventually get more say in the Cowboys’ decision.