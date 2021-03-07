Dak Prescott’s Brother Has Blunt Reaction To Skip Bayless News

It’s safe to say that Dak Prescott’s brother is not a fan of Skip Bayless.

That is not surprising, considering what Skip Bayless has said about the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, but we got yet another reminder this week.

Dak Prescott’s brother, Tad Prescott, reacted on Twitter to the news about Skip Bayless’ new contract. Bayless is reportedly getting paid $8 million/year by FOX Sports 1.

Tad Prescott said there’s no way Skip Bayless is worth that much.

“8 million a year is ridiculous for a personality as trash as @RealSkipBayless he’s out here asking for Brian Gumbel money when he can’t carry a show by himself. Let’s hope there’s cap to bring back @ShannonSharpe. Skip ur only as good as the talent around you,” Tad Prescott wrote.

Only FOX Sports 1 knows what Bayless is actually worth, but Tad Prescott is far from the only person who feels this way.

Many in sports media had brutally honest reactions to the news about Bayless’ new contract.

Bayless reportedly received the contract after getting pursued by ESPN. The Worldwide Leader reportedly had interest in reuniting Bayless with Stephen A. Smith. However, FOX paid up to keep Bayless on their network.