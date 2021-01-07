Dak Prescott’s Brother Shares Despicable Message From Fan

The Dallas Cowboys have yet to sign Dak Prescott to a longterm contract extension, but Jerry Jones continues to say that it’s the plan.

Jones admitted on Tuesday that Prescott has a ton of leverage when it comes to contract talks.

“I don’t know how you could have any more leverage,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “…His evolving into an NFL quarterback has been nothing short of a perfect picture. He has great ability, in my mind, to win games. He’s talented. He certainly has the experiences and he has all the things, which has been substantiated by what we’ve offered Dak. You wouldn’t offer Dak what we offered in the past if you’d not thought he was very special. The issue is, how do you come together? And that’s no stranger to me. I’ve been doing it all my life, putting things together. We’ve got to get it together.”

Prescott’s brother, Tad Prescott, has not shied away from talking about the contract situation on social media.

Cowboys fans have been responding to Tad Prescott’s messages and, unfortunately, one fan took it way too far.

I’ve never said Dak wanted to leave. Y’all are making you own stories — Tad Prescott (@86Prescott) January 7, 2021

Prescott’s brother, Jace Prescott, died by suicide earlier this year.

Shame on that “fan” for sending that despicable message to Dak Prescott’s brother and good on him for calling the “fan” out.