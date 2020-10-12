Dak Prescott’s Brother Has 2 Big Goals For The 2021 Season

Dak Prescott’s 2020 season is over following the serious ankle injury he suffered on Sunday. However, his brother Tad is already looking ahead to 2021.

Initial reports say a four-to-six month recovery period is expected after Prescott had surgery to repair his dislocated and fractured right ankle. That would put him on target on be back for the start of next season.

This morning, Dak’s older brother tweeted his goals for the Cowboys quarterback in 2021. Despite the major setback, he’s thinking big.

“MVP & Comeback player of the Year in the same season?” Tad Prescott asked. “The fight starts today Lil bro. Let’s get it.”

MVP & Comeback player of the Year in the same season 🤔. The fight starts today Lil bro. Let’s get it @dak — Tad Prescott (@86Prescott) October 12, 2020

Before getting hurt, Dak Prescott was playing at a borderline MVP-level. Now in his fifth NFL season, he was firmly establishing himself as one of the best in the league at his position.

Given his well-respected work ethic, we wouldn’t doubt Dak being a starting quarterback in Week 1 of the 2020 season. It would make for a tremendous story if he can put himself in the running for even one of the awards his brother Tad mentioned today.

One thing is for certain: there will be a lot of people rooting for Dak as he begins his comeback journey.