Dak Prescott’s Older Brother Has Passed Away At 31

We have tragic news to relay tonight. Jace Prescott, the older brother of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, has passed away at the age of 31.

Prescott, a former offensive lineman at Haughton (La.) High School and Northwestern State University, passed away this morning, according to the Shreveport Times. Information on his death is scarce at this point.

Jace was the middle of three brothers, including Dak and older brother Tad. The trio lost their mother Peggy to colon cancer in 2013.

The Dallas Cowboys confirmed news of Jace Prescott’s passing moments ago.

“It is with great sadness and support that we share the news of the passing of Jace Prescott today,” the Cowboys’ statement reads. “The loss of Tad and Dak’s brother is devastating. At this difficult time, the Prescott family asks only for prayers and respect for their privacy.”

Statement from The @dallascowboys on the passing of Jace Prescott, brother of #Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott pic.twitter.com/UGkCzrCTtL — Desmond Purnell (@DesmondPurnell) April 24, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Prescott family. We send them our deepest condolences.

Rest in peace, Jace.