Dak Prescott’s Older Brother Has Passed Away At 31

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott walking off the field after a game. The potential Dak Prescott contract is a major offseason storyline.LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 12: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after losing the NFC Divisional Round playoff game to the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

We have tragic news to relay tonight. Jace Prescott, the older brother of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, has passed away at the age of 31.

Prescott, a former offensive lineman at Haughton (La.) High School and Northwestern State University, passed away this morning, according to the Shreveport Times. Information on his death is scarce at this point.

Jace was the middle of three brothers, including Dak and older brother Tad. The trio lost their mother Peggy to colon cancer in 2013.

The Dallas Cowboys confirmed news of Jace Prescott’s passing moments ago.

“It is with great sadness and support that we share the news of the passing of Jace Prescott today,” the Cowboys’ statement reads. “The loss of Tad and Dak’s brother is devastating. At this difficult time, the Prescott family asks only for prayers and respect for their privacy.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Prescott family. We send them our deepest condolences.

Rest in peace, Jace.

