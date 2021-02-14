Dak Prescott’s Brother Shoots Down Quarterback Speculation

Dak Prescott is once again one of the leading stories of the NFL’s offseason.

Last year, the Dallas Cowboys were unable to come to terms on a contract extension for their starting quarterback. So, Prescott was hit with the franchise tag.

Will that happen again in 2021?

It’s looking that way. Prescott and the Cowboys will once again hope to agree to terms on a longterm contract. However, the most-likely outcome is probably another franchise tag. The Cowboys can hit Prescott with the tag and pay him just shy of $40 million for the 2021 season.

ESPN recently predicted that Prescott will not sign a longterm extension in Dallas.

Despite both sides saying they want to get together with a multiyear commitment, the circumstances to get one done this offseason are much more difficult with a shrinking salary cap. How can they break the roadblock that has been there the past two offseasons? Without a long-term deal, Prescott will play the 2021 season on the franchise tag for the second straight year, earning $37.7 million and all but cementing a departure in 2022 with the franchise tag rising then to more than $52 million.

Meanwhile, there’s been some local talk show speculation about Prescott, with a 105.3 The Fan host suggesting the Cowboys could release the quarterback this summer. He added that he “knows something that nobody else knows.”

Prescott’s brother, Tad, took to Twitter to address that.

“Please tell me what you know that no one else does. I’ll tell you what I know. Dak isn’t wearing a boot, he’s walking without crutches, and you can’t release a free agent,” he tweeted.

@MikeBacsik please tell me what you know that no one else does. I’ll tell you what I know. @dak isn’t wearing a boot, he’s walking without crutches, and you can’t release a free agent. — Tad Prescott (@86Prescott) February 12, 2021

Prescott is coming off a season-ending injury suffered in October. He is expected to be fully healthy in time for training camp.

But will he be playing with a new contract in hand?