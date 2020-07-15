Dak Prescott’s Brother, Tad, Rips The Cowboys On Twitter

Earlier: You can add Dak Prescott’s older brother Tad to the list of people unhappy that the Dallas Cowboys didn’t sign the quarterback to a long-term deal.

The deadline to sign a tagged player to a multi-year contract expired a short time ago. The Cowboys and Prescott reportedly did not negotiate for some time leading up to today.

As a result, Prescott will have to play the 2020 season on his franchise tender, which is worth $31.4 million. The money is fine, but it’s not the outcome either side wanted, and it certainly isn’t what Tad Prescott had in mind.

Shortly after time officially expired on a possible agreement, Tad Prescott took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with what unfolded, blasting the Dallas organization in the process.

“There is a reason I was never a @dallascowboys fan growing up or before they drafted @dak after today, who knows how much longer I’ll be cheering for them,” he wrote.

The craziest part of all of this? We could be doing the same dance next year as well. Dallas has the ability to franchise tag Dak Prescott again next offseason, which would lock him in at a $37 million price tag for 2021, assuming a lengthy contract isn’t negotiated.

This time around, Dallas’ reported final offer was a five-year extension worth $33-35 million annually and over $100 million guaranteed. Prescott, however, reportedly wanted a four-year deal.

Whatever the exact proposed terms were, the two sides clearly weren’t that close. With comments like the ones from Tad Prescott now out there, it is hard to imagine them bridging that gap any time soon.

Update: While negotiations were apparently nonexistent before today, talks reportedly picked back up close to the deadline, according to NFL Network’s Jane Slater.

The terms sound like what Slater reported last night, with slightly more guaranteed money.

The dialogue was to no avail. Dak Prescott will play on the tag in 2020, becoming just the third quarterback in NFL history to do so.