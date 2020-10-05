Dak Prescott Has Brutally Honest Admission Following Sunday’s Loss

Dak Prescott is putting up some historic passing numbers through the first four games of the 2020 NFL regular season.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is on pace to break basically every single-season passing record in franchise history. He’s thrown for 1,690 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions. On Sunday, Prescott threw for 502 yards and four touchdowns.

However, the Cowboys are 1-3 on the season. Prescott’s absurd passing numbers have kept his team in games, but they’ve mostly been unable to emerge with victories.

Prescott admitted after Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns that he would trade all of his historic passing numbers for wins.

“I’d give all those yards back for a different record. I care about one stat and that’s to win, so when we don’t do that no other stats matter,” Prescott told reporters after the loss.

Prescott added that the passing numbers do not matter “at all” to him.

Dak Prescott throw so good it should be illegal

Prescott has been the lone bright spot for the Cowboys in 2020. Dallas’ defense has been awful and the offensive line has been shaky.

The Cowboys are playing in the dreadful NFC East, so despite being 1-3, their season is far from over.

Dallas needs to get better in a hurry, though. The Cowboys are scheduled to take on the Giants in Week 5.