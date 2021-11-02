Jerry Jones Reveals If He Expects Dak Prescott To Play Sunday

Dak Prescott sat out on Sunday night, but it was no harm, no foul for the Dallas Cowboys. Cooper Rush led the Cowboys to a 20-16 win at the Minnesota Vikings.

Dallas is now 6-1, one of the best records in the NFC. More importantly, they have four losses on the second-place Philadelphia Eagles, who are 3-5 after winning Sunday. The New York Giants and Washington Football Team are each 2-6.

Rush played quite well on Sunday, completing 24-of-40 throws for 325 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He spread the ball around, linking up with Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Cedrick Wilson for at least 84 yards each, with Cooper and Wilson each catching touchdown passes.

The team has a very winnable game with the Denver Broncos coming up on Sunday. There’s naturally speculation that Dallas could give Prescott another week off to rest up his injured calf, though owner Jerry Jones says he thinks his QB1 will be out there.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan said they want to see how Dak Prescott (calf) does this week, but they have "every reason to think he'll be on the field for us this week." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 2, 2021

Dak Prescott was injured on the game-winning overtime touchdown throw against the New England Patriots in Week 6. The Cowboys had their bye in Week 7, leading many to assume that he’d be good to go for Sunday’s game, but Dallas opted to give him the extra week off, which worked out.

Their upcoming opponent, the Broncos, are 4-4 after beating Washington on Sunday. Denver’s defense ranks 26th in DVOA, while the Cowboys have the NFL’s third best offense. This could be another good rest opportunity if Prescott isn’t 100-percent, though all involved probably want to get him on the field sooner than later.

After Sunday’s home game against Denver, the Dallas Cowboys host the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 14.

[Jon Machota]