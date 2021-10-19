Troy Aikman Shares Honest Admission On Dak Prescott’s Injury

Dak Prescott led the Dallas Cowboys to an overtime win at the New England Patriots on Sunday, but was banged up in the process. He suffered a calf strain, and was wearing a protective boot after the game, which is always a bit disconcerting.

On the bright side, if your quarterback is going to suffer a minor injury, this is the best week for it. The Cowboys are off next week on bye, before an Oct. 31 game at the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football.

A calf strain certainly isn’t ideal, especially given Dak’s mobility and rushing ability. Cowboys great Troy Aikman thinks he can manage the injury, especially after a week off.

“Unless you can just not throw the ball, you can manage the injuries a lot better,” Aikman said of quarterbacks during an appearance on 1310 The Ticket. He compared it to his own experience playing through a similar injury.

The fact that it is Dak Prescott, coming off of last year’s devastating season-ending injury, certainly adds to the concern. After an MRI, Mike McCarthy said that the team is “optimistic” about Prescott’s ability to play when the Cowboys get off the bye week.

Dak had a massive game statistically in the 35-29 win against the Patriots, completing 36-of-51 passes for 445 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. On the year, he’s completing a career-high 73.1-percent of his throws for 1,813 yards, 16 touchdowns, and four interceptions. His 8.4 yards per attempt and 7.4-percent touchdown rate would both be career highs for a full season.

