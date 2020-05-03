NFL Insider: What Andy Dalton’s Signing Means For Dak Prescott

Veteran QB Andy Dalton is a Dallas Cowboy. So what does that mean for current Cowboys’ starter Dak Prescott? NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shared valuable insight into Prescott’s job security following Dalton’s new deal with Dallas Saturday evening.

Prescott’s starting gig isn’t in jeopardy, according to Rapoport. The new deal with Dalton had more to do with the Cowboys wanting to secure a quality backup. Not to mention, the deal allowed the former Bengals QB to return to his home state of Texas.

Dalton is being brought in by the Cowboys in case Prescott suffers an injury down the road. The 32-year-old QB would be able to step in right away without much of a drop-off.

Prescott has nothing to worry about in regards to his starting position. After signing him to a franchise tag for the upcoming season, Dallas is still hoping to sign him to a long-term deal to be the franchise’s star quarterback. As long as the Mississippi State alum plays at the level he’s capable of, he’ll remain with the Cowboys’ No. 1 offense.

Interesting signing to secure a top backup. But… before anyone asks, #Cowboys source says this has nothing to do with Dak Prescott. This is just about Dalton wanting to be back in Dallas and the #Cowboys wanting a strong option in case of injury. Simple. https://t.co/WrXSLdIqZL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 3, 2020

What this does mean for Dak Prescott, though, is that he needs to perform at a high level. Any inconsistent play to start the 2020 season could bring unwelcome drama to the Cowboys’ organization, especially if he has to prove himself once again to land the type of contract that he’s looking for.

The last thing Prescott needs at this point of his career is internal talk of a quarterback change.

Either way, the Cowboys’ 26-year-old starter is under major pressure to have a big showing in 2020.