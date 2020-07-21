Jimmy Johnson Reacts To Cowboys Not Signing Dak Prescott

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson had plenty of experience with high-profile negotiations during his stint with the team. He recently weighed in on the franchise’s failure to sign quarterback Dak Prescott to a long term deal.

Prescott signed a franchise tag with the team, and will play for $31.4 million this year. He was looking for a four-year deal, while the team wanted to extend him to a longer contract. Ultimately, the two sides couldn’t figure things out on an extension ahead of the July 15 deadline.

Johnson has some interesting takeaways from the situation with Dak Prescott, during an interview on The Herd today. First off, he says Jerry Jones is a “hardline negotiator.” We didn’t hear a ton of back and forth on offers over the last few months, which backs this up.

He also thinks that new head coach Mike McCarthy adds some uncertainty to the situation. Back in February when the former Green bay Packers head coach took the job, he said that he believes he can help elevate Prescott into a great quarterback. Of course, McCarthy hasn’t actually coached him yet, so Johnson thinks there could be a shift in opinion in either direction after this year.

“I think (Jerry Jones) tried to give him a long term deal. I don’t know who filed up the thing, was it the agent, was it Jerry, was it Dak?” Jimmy Johnson told Colin Cowherd, via 247Sports. “Jerry is a hardline negotiator.”

“Because it is a new head coach, I don’t know how much McCarthy loves Dak. I think it’s a wait and see type of process. We’ll wait and see how he plays this year. But they didn’t want to overpay him or pay him like a Patrick Mahomes. They want to pay him like a very, very good player. That’s what he is, he’s a very, very good player, he’s a great leader, great person, but it’s a wait and see type of process this year.”

Mahomes, the most talented young quarterback we’ve seen in years, reset the market for a quarterback with a $503 million deal. While Prescott won’t get that kind of money, that probably ensures that he’ll get more than the previous highest-paid QB, Russell Wilson who sits at around $10 million less per year at $35 million on average.