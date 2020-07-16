Dak Prescott Reacts To Not Signing Longterm Deal With Cowboys

Going all the way back to last NFL season, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have been trying to hammer out a long term deal. The deadline to do so came and went at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

As a result, Prescott will play for $31.4 million on the franchise tag this year. The Cowboys can tag him again next year, setting up a Kirk Cousins-type situation. Otherwise, Prescott will become the very rare star quarterback free agent.

One has to imagine that Prescott is a bit upset that the team hasn’t found a way to lock him up for years to come. He is quite media savvy though, and isn’t showing it. After the deadline passed yesterday, he kept with the company line when asked about things.

“I’m a Cowboy and couldn’t be happier,” Dak Prescott told USA TODAY last night after the deadline. “I look forward to working along Coach McCarthy, the staff, and my teammates to be the best team we can be in pursuit to our goal of a Super Bowl.” And so, as he did last year, the former Mississippi State star is betting on himself this fall.

While Dak is saying the right things, not everyone in his camp is toeing the line the same way. His brother teed off on the Cowboys on Wednesday after the deadline.

The major hangup between the two sides over the last few months has been the number of years. The Cowboys are seeking a five-year contract for between $33-35 million per year, with over $100 million guaranteed. Prescott doesn’t want to go above four years, a deal that would be very similar to the extensions that Jared Goff and Carson Wentz have received recently.

Given Prescott’s willingness to take on the risks of playing on a one-year franchise tag, it isn’t a big surprise that he wants a more lucrative, shorter deal. He’d love to cash in on another long term deal at the end of four years, when he’ll be set to turn 31, still well within the prime for a top quarterback.