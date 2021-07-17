It took a while for the Dallas Cowboys to finally realize Dak Prescott was worth the money he was requesting. In fact, it took several years. But they finally wrapped up negotiations earlier this offseason.

Prescott inked a six-year deal worth $240 million, $126 million of which is guaranteed, back in March. It took a while, but both Prescott and the Cowboys can finally put contract disputes behind them.

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones discussed the Prescott contract extension in an interview with Pat Doney of NBC Sports this week. In doing so, he admitted his biggest regret with Prescott was not signing him to an extension earlier than March of this year.

“Probably would have signed Dak the first time around and it would have been better for everybody,” Jones told NBC5’s Pat Doney.

I asked Stephen Jones what he would call his biggest swing and miss with the #DallasCowboys: “Probably would’ve signed Dak the first time around.” https://t.co/xgrRFoIvm3 @NBCDFW — Pat Doney (@PatDoneyNBC5) July 17, 2021

The contract negotiations between Dak Prescott and the Cowboys lasted years. In the beginning years, they ultimately resulted in Dallas placing Prescott on the franchise tag, essentially putting the negotiations in a stalemate.

Dallas had another opportunity to franchise tag Prescott for the 2021-22 season, but instead elected to continue negotiating with Prescott and his agent. The efforts paid off when the two sides came to a long-term contract agreement back in March.

Now with the negotiations out of the way, Prescott and the Cowboys have no excuse to lose the NFC East battle. Prescott is widely-regarded as a top-10 quarterback. He needs to prove it and live up to the hype his massive contract has garnered.