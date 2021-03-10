Dak Prescott Was ‘Insulted’ By 1 Narrative With His Contract

After Dak Prescott got the high-priced contract he wanted from the Dallas Cowboys, a major narrative went around was that he “bet on himself,” or gambled in not signing a contract earlier. As far as that sports cliche goes, it seems pretty accurate.

Prescott could have settled for less money than he thought he was worth, or accepted the longer contract that would’ve looked extremely team friendly in a few years, with a rising salary cap. Instead, he held firm, and got a huge pay day, with the flexibility to cash in again while in his prime.

The Cowboys star didn’t see that as a gamble. He worked hard to land that deal, and believes that’s exactly what it was: the result of hard work.

“I’m insulted when people say I gambled,” Prescott said, per Yahoo News. “You get out what you put in.”

Now, the gambling allusions are drifting further towards the Dallas Cowboys end of things. Dak Prescott was putting up unreal numbers last year, but the team wasn’t winning, and then he went out with a devastating compound fracture of the ankle that cost him the balance of the year.

“It’s not a dicey bet at all,” Jerry Jones told the media after the signing. “But it’s going to take all of us.”

Jerry Jones-ism 1,001: "Most anything that I've ever been involved in that ended up being special, I overpaid for. Every time." — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) March 10, 2021

Prescott’s new four-year deal is worth $164 million with $126 million guaranteed. With a $66 million signing bonus, he’s set to make a whopping $75 million in year one of the deal.