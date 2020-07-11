Cowboys Insider Shares Latest On The Dak Prescott Situation

Patrick Mahomes basically broke the quarterback market as we know it, with a deal that could be worth over $500 million all told. Mahomes is a once in a generation player, so it is unclear what that means for the next few major quarterback negotiations, but it is still probably good news for a guy like Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys.

Last month, Prescott signed his franchise tender. If he plays under it, he will make a hefty sum of $31.4 million, a huge jump from his rookie deal, which paid out $2.7 million over four years. The hope on both sides has been that they’d reach a long term deal before the July 15 deadline.

“I’m told the Cowboys are not worried right now,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on SportsCenter today, per 247Sports. “They’re going to play this up to the deadline, and they’re hoping that Dak Prescott will take their latest, best offer whether that’s a new offer at the deadline or their old offer. They didn’t hash it out a few months ago, it’s been very quiet since then to the point where some league sources believe nothing is going to get done here.

“Because Dak already signed his franchise tag tender, maybe conceding that nothing is going to get done. The Cowboys feel they’re in a good spot,” Fowler said. There are just a few days left for this to happen before the season starts.

How strong is Dak Prescott's position under the franchise tag?

2020: Dak = $31.4M, Mahomes = $10.825M.

Through 2021: Dak = $69.08M, Mahomes = $33.215M.

Through 2022: Dak = $114.28M or $123.33M, Mahomes = $63.07M.

2023: Dak = FA, Mahomes = 9 years away.https://t.co/6JDchQHH6i — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 8, 2020

The Cowboys may not be worried, but one former NFL general manager thinks that the franchise is in a compromised position now. After the Mahomes deal was made official, former New York Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum appeared on Get Up! and said that he thinks the team “blew it” by not having a deal done before the Mahomes news came in.

Via 247:

“From the Dak Prescott side of things, it’s a blessing and a curse, and here’s why; he wins on the average per year,” Tannenbaum said. “Greeny, you’ve talked about this for over a year, when Dallas went back a year ago and paid ‘Zeke Elliott, unnecessarily, and they were fighting over 30, 31 million dollars a year. That is out the door. Dak Prescott could play this year under the franchise tag and next year if they franchise him again, it’s going to be roughly about 37 million. He has about 69 million dollars over two years to do nothing. “There is no way he’s going to take less than 37 to 38 million dollars a year on a long-term deal, because Russell Wilson’s at 35 (million), Patrick Mahomes is now at 45 (million), so Dallas blew it from a strategic planning standpoint.”

We’ll see if the two sides can come together in the next four days. If not, and Prescott has another big season, the Cowboys could be over a barrel.