Dak Prescott Contract Rumors: Latest Update Isn’t Promising

Dak Prescott is going to play the 2020 season with the Dallas Cowboys. Beyond that, however, there’s not a lot of clarity at this point.

Dallas slapped a franchise tag on Prescott in the spring, and the 2016 fourth-round pick signed the tender last month. That locks him in with America’s Team for at least this year at a salary of $31.4 million.

Ideally, the Cowboys and Prescott would have worked out a long-term deal by now, but with two days to go until the deadline, things aren’t looking good. The latest update from NFL Network Cowboys insider Jane Slater is pretty grim.

Earlier today, Slater reported that there “isn’t a whole lot of optimism” that a deal will be reached.

The deadline for a long term deal with Dak Prescott is Wednesday & a source informed tells me there isn’t a lot of optimism that one will be reached. It’s Monday so things can change but that’s where the situation sits currently. Remember he did sign tag so he’s here this season — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 13, 2020

Dak is set to make over $30 million this year anyway, and there’s no doubt that Patrick Mahomes’ massive contract extension raised his expectations for the Cowboys. No, Prescott isn’t going to get $500 million, but he’s going to try and secure as much as he can.

In theory, Dallas could just franchise tag Prescott again for the 2021 season, but his price will go up. His tag is expected to be $37.7 million for next year.

In four years with the Cowboys, Prescott hasn’t missed a start. The team is 40-24 with him under center and has won a pair of NFC East titles.